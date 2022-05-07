3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,000,000

Welcome to Watermark penthouse #461. True luxury features ... 12' ceilings, designer lighting, extensive moldings, walnut floors, custom window treatments, cement casts gas fireplace, built-in cabinetry, over 3000 heated sq ft featuring 2 covered porches, a spacious gourmet kitchen with Wolf 6 burner gas dual fuel SS range, Sub-zero freezer-paneled refrigerator, 10' island. The dining area is adorned with a beautiful French country chandelier and bank of windows for natural light. Enjoy overlooking resort-like pool and spa, work-out facility and Clubroom are available for private parties. Condo has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. One guest suite has custom bookcase built-ins is designed for private study. Surround sound and security system in condo... only the penthouse units include a 2 car garage plus large storage unit. This property has been used as a second home and feels like new!