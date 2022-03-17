3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,275

This classic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 story townhome is in the popular community of Harborside. The townhome features a spacious floor plan, wood & carpet flooring throughout, and a 2 car garage. The kitchen is part of the great room and has a full range of stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a pantry, and a large island with a breakfast bar. The great room has tons of natural light, a cozy fireplace, and a sliding glass door that leads to the back patio. The main bedroom is spacious with high ceilings, great closet space, and an ensuite bath that has dual sinks and a walk-in shower. The 2 other bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. Conveniently located near I-77 and other major roadways, giving you an easy commute and easy access to shops, dining, schools, and more. You won’t want to miss out on this great opportunity!