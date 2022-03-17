 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,275

3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,275

3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,275

This classic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 story townhome is in the popular community of Harborside. The townhome features a spacious floor plan, wood & carpet flooring throughout, and a 2 car garage. The kitchen is part of the great room and has a full range of stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a pantry, and a large island with a breakfast bar. The great room has tons of natural light, a cozy fireplace, and a sliding glass door that leads to the back patio. The main bedroom is spacious with high ceilings, great closet space, and an ensuite bath that has dual sinks and a walk-in shower. The 2 other bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. Conveniently located near I-77 and other major roadways, giving you an easy commute and easy access to shops, dining, schools, and more. You won’t want to miss out on this great opportunity!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics