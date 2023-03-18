Stunning newer home on a cul-de-sac street on a peninsula jutting out into Lake Norman, giving panoramic water views from almost every room! Lakeside, you will find one of Lake Norman's rare sandy beaches and a new dock (2014) with seating area, floating dock, and boat lift with touchless cover, large enough for a tritoon. A spacious sunroom with bar leads to the outdoor living space with a terrace and 2 patios. The beautifully landscaped yard includes Bermuda grass & lake-fed irrigation. Inside, you'll find the perfect blend of modern & traditional with wonderful custom details and conveniences throughout. The incredible primary suite with soaring vaulted ceiling has fantastic views. Very open living spaces, plus a music room/office and a guest/secondary bedroom with ensuite bath. Upstairs is a huge loft overlooking the lake, another bedroom, a full bath, and a floored walk-in attic with windows perfect for storage or future expansion. Too many features to list them all... a must see!