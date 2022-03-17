3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,325

This classic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story townhome is in the popular community of Harborside. This home features a spacious floor plan, wood & carpet flooring throughout, and a 1 car garage. The kitchen is part of the great room and has a full range of appliances, granite counter tops, a walk-in pantry, and an island with a breakfast bar. The living room is full of natural light and has a cozy gas fireplace and a half bath, creating a great space for having friends and family over. The spacious main bedroom is on the 2nd floor and has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower, and a large soaking tub. The 2 other bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. The back of the house has a fenced-in patio, perfect for relaxing. Conveniently located near I-77 and other major roadways, giving you an easy commute and easy access to shops, dining, schools, Lake Norman, and more. You won’t want to miss out on this great opportunity!