 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,325

3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,325

3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,325

This classic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story townhome is in the popular community of Harborside. This home features a spacious floor plan, wood & carpet flooring throughout, and a 1 car garage. The kitchen is part of the great room and has a full range of appliances, granite counter tops, a walk-in pantry, and an island with a breakfast bar. The living room is full of natural light and has a cozy gas fireplace and a half bath, creating a great space for having friends and family over. The spacious main bedroom is on the 2nd floor and has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower, and a large soaking tub. The 2 other bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. The back of the house has a fenced-in patio, perfect for relaxing. Conveniently located near I-77 and other major roadways, giving you an easy commute and easy access to shops, dining, schools, Lake Norman, and more. You won’t want to miss out on this great opportunity!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics