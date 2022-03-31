3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,640

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is in Cornelius. This home features an open floorplan, laminate flooring, and a two-car garage. As you enter the home the foyer leads you into the spacious great room complete with 3 bright windows and a fireplace! The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, plenty of storage including a walk-in pantry, a kitchen island, and a white subway backsplash. Up the stairs you are met with a loft and its own closet. The main room features laminate flooring, a vaulted ceiling, ensuite bathroom, and walk-in closet. The main bath features tasteful white and grey tiling, dual vanity, and a luxurious walk-in shower, and plenty of storage. The two other rooms share a complete bathroom which also comes with a dual vanity and a large soaking tub. With easy access to HWYs 21 and 77 you are connected to all that greater Charlotte has to offer. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity – schedule a tour or apply today!