This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is in Cornelius. This home features an open floorplan, laminate flooring, and a two-car garage. As you enter the home the foyer leads you into the spacious great room complete with 3 bright windows and a fireplace! The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, plenty of storage including a walk-in pantry, a kitchen island, and a white subway backsplash. Up the stairs you are met with a loft and its own closet. The main room features laminate flooring, a vaulted ceiling, ensuite bathroom, and walk-in closet. The main bath features tasteful white and grey tiling, dual vanity, and a luxurious walk-in shower, and plenty of storage. The two other rooms share a complete bathroom which also comes with a dual vanity and a large soaking tub. With easy access to HWYs 21 and 77 you are connected to all that greater Charlotte has to offer. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity – schedule a tour or apply today!
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,640
Related to this story
Most Popular
As they had done for most of their adult life, Daniel Whitener, along with his sister Ashley Eggert, were preparing for another day at Pie In …
Recent reports from some large U.S. cities indicate dogs are getting sick or dying from a disease normally associated with rats: leptospirosis.
SYLVA — Authorities in North Carolina said two boys are dead after a shooting over the weekend.
One of the southeast’s largest car shows from 2021 is back this year.
Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville has hired Terry Lyons as its first director of preschool and children’s ministry. She will lead all aspe…
The United Way of Iredell County has a new home.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 13-19. For more information regarding specific plots …
The Orlando Free Fall tower, which opened in December, rises 430 feet as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the attraction.
A dog abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter after his owners thought he was gay was adopted by an openly gay couple.
Tyre Sampson, 14, was 6 feet, 5 inches tall and over 300 pounds. Lawyers for his family want to know if the park was negligent in allowing someone his size on the ride.