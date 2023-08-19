This soon to be renovated home will be move-in ready. It’s conveniently located only a short drive from Interstate 77 and the Birkdale shopping center as well as lots of other shopping centers and restaurants. A full list of planned updates is available including all new luxury vinyl plank flooring. Seller will cooperate with applicable down payment assistance programs for eligible buyers.
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $285,000
