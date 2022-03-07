3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $299,900

This spacious townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 full bathrooms with the primary bedroom on the main level. An open floor plan with lots of natural light. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and bright white cabinets. Upstairs have 2 bedrooms. Both full bathrooms have granite countertops. New carpet, luxury vinyl tiles, new paint, new ceiling fans throughout. Located in a desirable neighborhood that offers two large playgrounds, a pool w/ water features & a slide, clubhouse, and 24/7 fitness center. Close to shopping, restaurants, Birkdale, Davidson, and I-77.