3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $3,400

!!! RENOVATING AND AVAILABLE IN MAY !!! WATERFRONT two-story Villa with expensive deep water panoramic views of Lake Norman offers a perfect combination of tranquil lake lifestyle and easy access to vibrant city life / It is the closest Lake Norman waterfront area to Charlotte and within walking distance to renowned Birkdale Village for shopping, wine tasting and fine dining. Easy access to I-77, I-85 and I-485. Community amenities include a tennis court, clubhouse, beach, pool, boat dock and slips / Covered boat slips are available with priority to residents as well as parking storage for boat trailers for additional fees. This end unit features 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 Full baths and a bonus room / The kitchen has granite tops, tile backsplash, matching stainless steel appliances & tile flooring / The living area & master bedroom have gorgeous lake views / Extra storage with pulldown attic access & flooring / 1st floor has dining rm, Great rm with Stone FP, bedroom & Full Bath.