IMMACULATE 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom townhome with a finished 2-Car garage. Nicely landscaped backyard/patio that is fully fenced. Kitchen, dining room, and living room on the 1st floor with 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite counters, and hardwood floors throughout. Tons of natural sunlight! Large Master Suite with walk-in closet & Garden Tub and two guest rooms upstairs. Laundry located upstairs. Outstanding location! 3 miles from I-77, within walking distance to popular Port City (Waterfront) Restaurant, 2 miles from Birkdale Village (technically walkable), and sidewalks throughout the neighborhood. Showings start 11/1. More photos to be up
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $325,000
