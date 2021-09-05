3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $419,900

Welcome to Rockridge Shores! No cookie cutter neighborhood with small lots! Fantastic opportunity to live at the lake. Rare find 3bd/2ba ranch home situated on almost 1/2 acre in this sought after Cornelius location. This home has tons of potential with endless possibilities. Kitchen features stainless appliances with gas range and large dining area with bay window. Cozy family room with wood burning fireplace. It feels like a retreat when you look into the fenced backyard with a bounty of beautiful foliage, mature trees and storage shed. Neighborhood has lake access with community boat launch approximately 500 ft away. So close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to interstate.