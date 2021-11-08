3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $425,000

Step inside the second story lake front condo with amazing marina and Lake Norman views. End unit priced to add your personal touches and upgrades. Great one story layout with split bedroom floor plan and open kitchen. The master bedroom has double closets and master bathroom has dual vanity sinks and jetted tub. The kitchen has gas top stainless steel oven and stainless steel fridge. Appreciate the lake views from the kitchen, living room AND master bedroom. Relax on the covered deck that looks directly at the lake! Don't miss this opportunity take advantage of all that Vineyard Point Yacht and Tennis has to offer!