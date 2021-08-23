Well-maintained home on large, flat lot in the heart of Cornelius. If cookie-cutter neighborhoods are not for you, then Magnolia Estates is where you’ll want to be. Prepare to be impressed as you enter this well cared for home, complete w/soaring ceilings, oversized windows & tons of natural light. You’ll find attractive & durable vinyl plank floors throughout the downstairs, a well-appointed kitchen, & beautiful light fixtures. The main level also features a huge, custom tile shower perfect for those who need a bath down, or could be a great place to bathe your four-legged friends. Upstairs you’ll find a beautiful owner’s suite w/large bathroom featuring a soaking tub, dual sinks & separate tile shower. Two additional bedrooms, one of which is large enough to serve as a second owner’s room, & a recently renovated bathroom round out the second floor. Outside you’ll find a screened-in porch, deck w/custom furniture, stylish shade sail & two outdoor buildings.
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $425,000
