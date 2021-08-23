 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $425,000

Well-maintained home on large, flat lot in the heart of Cornelius. If cookie-cutter neighborhoods are not for you, then Magnolia Estates is where you’ll want to be. Prepare to be impressed as you enter this well cared for home, complete w/soaring ceilings, oversized windows & tons of natural light. You’ll find attractive & durable vinyl plank floors throughout the downstairs, a well-appointed kitchen, & beautiful light fixtures. The main level also features a huge, custom tile shower perfect for those who need a bath down, or could be a great place to bathe your four-legged friends. Upstairs you’ll find a beautiful owner’s suite w/large bathroom featuring a soaking tub, dual sinks & separate tile shower. Two additional bedrooms, one of which is large enough to serve as a second owner’s room, & a recently renovated bathroom round out the second floor. Outside you’ll find a screened-in porch, deck w/custom furniture, stylish shade sail & two outdoor buildings.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 12-18
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 12-18

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 12-18. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics