3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $429,900

WATERFRONT!! 3 Bedroom Penthouse condo at Admirals Quarters, granite counter tops, vaulted ceilings, fireplace. Primary bath has been newly renovated to include new flooring, vanity, custom tiled walk in shower. Primary bedroom has its own waterfront balcony with gorgeous Lake Norman sunset views. Community offers a beach, pool, picnic area, playground, and tennis courts for living the Lake life!

