3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $478,900

Please Read ** Contact our team for more details - 704-312-0810 or NewHomes@LucasREGroup.com. Builder has their own contract so please contact agent before writing an offer. Incentives offered with preferred lender, $2500 towards closing costs. Home is Almost Complete! Brand New Construction with all the UPGRADES included! This home has a wonderful open concept design & stylish modern colors. Spacious foyer leads to the adjoining Kitchen, Dining and Family Room with lots of easy-flow living space. Large modern Kitchen has Granite counters, white variable height cabinetry, Stainless Appliances and Subway Tile backsplash, plus a large granite island with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Convenient 2nd floor laundry room near the bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling and huge walk-in closet in the Master Suite. Photos are a representation of a similar Southcraft home.

