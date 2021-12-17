Lake Norman Waterfront Penthouse 3rd Floor Condo! This top floor condo has the Wow Factor! A 30 ft slip and garage available w Tesla EV charger, inquire if interested. Kitchen, great room and primary suite enjoy the southwest view of Lake Norman. Incredible sunsets. Soaring great room ceilings with decorative gas fireplace. Sliders lead to double deck, covered and uncovered. Bright Open and Immaculate. Split floor plan. Wet Bar. HUGE corner jacuzzi garden tub and top of the line Bosch stove. Community offers 2 private beaches (one in your back yard), pool, tennis, gym, clubhouse, kayak launch area, gazebo with two 24/7 fountains, basic cable, water and sewer. Marina, garages and rv storage w additional nominal fees. Huge No Wake Zone to kayak, paddle board. Walk to Port City, Robbins Park, Birkdale Village. No Airbnb or Vrbo allowed. 30 Pound | non aggressive dog rule. No elevator, 24 easy steps to your front door. No one above you!
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $509,000
