3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $510,000

The "trifecta" (condo, garage and dock). Waterfront 2nd floor condo with approximately 7 steps to climb from landing! There is a 30 foot boat slip with a 12,000 pound remote controlled lift and a 1 car garage w/NASCAR checkered (blue and black) tiled floor, built in stereo sound system and built in tool cabinets with work bench (both deeded separately) available to purchase but NOT included in price of condo. Kitchen is fully remodeled, open concept through to dining area, living room and out to deck for unobstructed views of water. Fabulous sunsets and daytime lighting. Sliders lead to double deck, covered (lounging area) and uncovered (dining area). Deck features full size refrigerator in closet to store your cold beverages plus pull down blind for sun shade. Decorative gas fireplace that literally heats the whole condo in the winter. Recently updated compressor unit (HVAC) and there is a new hot water heater installed in 2018 (both WiFi controlled). Bank prequalified buyers only!