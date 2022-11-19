3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $522,118

This gorgeous master on the main plan is nearly finished and ready to close in early November. This home just came back on the market and is in a prime location that backs up to a fence and woods furthest from the main road. Many upgrades were added to this home which include stacked kitchen cabinets that go to the ceiling, quartz countertops, upgraded appliances, laminate floors and hardwood stairs. This is our luxury Town Home collection which offers 2x6 framing, 10' ceilings on main and exquisite picture windows in the living area looking out the back yard. The home is 2373 sq ft of heated space and features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. Priced to sell and will not last.