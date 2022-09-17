Ready to downsize to a luxury Town Home in a highly desirable location in an intimate setting that frees up your weekends from yard work? Looking for an award winning builder with some of the highest accolades in the industry? You definitely want to consider this home. Our designers have added many upgrades to this home which features a gourmet kitchen that includes Professional Series appliances and stacked perimeter cabinets that reach the ten foot high ceilings. The walk-in pantry gives you lots of room for storage. The master suite has a tray ceiling with double entry doors. Hardwood stairs and craftman style rails and trim add to the quality of this home. It features three bedrooms, all on the second level, two and a half bathrooms and a full two size front load garage. Be the first to view this home!
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $537,243
