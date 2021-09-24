3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $540,000
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
A wreck involving a vehicle fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the 39 mile marker.
The Mooresville Tribune sent out questions to the candidates for Mooresville's Board of Commissioners at-large seat. The candidates were asked what they believe the biggest issues Mooresville faces and how it can address the town's growth.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 9-15. L…
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville Schools meeting on Tuesday night.
'It's OK to not be OK': Ginger Finley shares the pain of her son's death by suicide in the hopes of helping others
Ginger Finley simply has one goal by telling her family’s story — to prevent another family from experiencing the pain and loss she has experienced. Her son, Houston Finley, took his own life in February. He was 18-years-old.
Lake Norman Medical Group Family Medicine Mooresville has welcomed Malcolm Symes, M.D. He joins Dr. Thomas Gross, Dr. Michaela Renich and Dr. …
The Mayberry side of Mount Airy takes center stage during the 32nd Mayberry Days Festival on Sept. 21-26 in Andy Griffith’s hometown.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 5-11.