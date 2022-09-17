3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $547,668

If you are looking to downsize in a highly sought after location and want a master suite on the first level, look no further! This popular plan is an end unit with oversized windows that bring in lots of natural sun light. The gourmet kitchen features upgraded appliances and stacked perimeter cabinets that reach the ten foot ceilings. Cozy up to the natural gas fireplace that is trimmed out with shiplap in the living area. This home is designed with an open floor plan and incredible site lines. The convenience of the master suite on the main level limits the need to utilize the second floor. On the second level, there is an open loft with two large bedrooms, a full bath and utility room. This home also features a conditioned storage room which is huge and multi purpose. The single car garage is front loaded with entry to the home and the main entry is on the side of the unit.