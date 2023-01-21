Location, location location! Want walking distance to Lake Norman? Love shopping and dining at Birkdale Village? Ready to depart with your lawn mower? If you are looking for a master down plan that exudes luxury in a sought after community, look no further. This Town Home has all of the features that buyers want, which include a covered rear porch, fireplace, and gourmet kitchen. This end unit has lots of natural light with oversized picture windows in the family room. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. While preparing your favorite meal, your guests can be conversing with you at the extended kitchen island enjoying your delicious appetizers. It is the largest plan we offer and has been designed to maximize space where you need it the most. Best of all, it's priced to sell!
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $547,978
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mooresville man was arrested Sunday after police said he shot and killed his wife.
The rats are coming! The rats are coming!
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 1-7.
The Mooresville Police Department arrested a local man on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.
Each corner of the United States has nationally — and sometimes internationally — renowned lake towns. Here's a look at some of the best, based on six areas: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life.
Here's when, what and how to watch.
Authorities said a woman ran a fundraising scam for a young girl with a life-threatening illness. Tammy Ann Domenick, 53, formerly of Buckingh…
Rangers worked quickly to remove the giant toad from the wild because a cane toad of its size will eat "anything it can fit into its mouth."
Actor Jeremy Renner tweeted he is home from the hospital more than two weeks after he was crushed in a snowplow accident.
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.