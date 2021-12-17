Beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5 BA Meeting St townhome on South St across from neighborhood green in Antiquity neighborhood of Cornelius! Front porch & backyard w/ stone patio, artificial turf & covered breezeway to 2 car garage. Main level primary BR & remodeled BA w/ marble, granite, & heated floor. New hardwood flooring. Beautiful kitchen renovation: custom cabinets & built-ins Amish-made in Ohio, Bosch appliances, induction cooktop, wine cooler, new fixtures, honed granite countertops. New tankless hot water heater 2020, HVAC 2021 & Circa lighting,ceiling fans.2nd level w/ 2 beds & bonus room/loft.Low maintenance living in meticulously updated property. Monthly HOA fee includes: landscaping, ext bldg maintenance & phone service. Beautiful neighborhood pool & dog park. 5 min. walk to Antiquity shops, grocery store, restaurants, downtown Cornelius, & Greenway. 10 min. walk to downtown Davidson w/ award winning restaurants, shops, community events & Davidson College.
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $549,000
