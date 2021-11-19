Welcome home! Immaculate and renovated brick ranch in the heart of it all. Desirable Cornelius location close to shopping, grocery and easy access to interstate. Gorgeous wood floors finished in a walnut stain. Freshly painted custom cabinets provide lots of storage. Granite, SS appliances, new wall oven and kitchen island create an open floor plan flow. Large walk-in pantry with shelving. Huge primary bedroom with fully renovated en suite bath. Secondary bedroom features attached 3/4 bath. Relax on the glassed-in back porch with covered grilling deck attached, overlooking in-ground pool oasis. Fenced yard, mature lush landscaping, large boat or RV garage with level parking pad and other outbuildings which boast endless possibilities. DO NOT MISS YOUR CHANCE TO OWN .75 ACRES IN CORNELIUS!
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $550,000
