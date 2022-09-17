Location, location location! Want walking distance to Lake Norman? Love shopping and dining at Birkdale Village? Ready to depart with your lawn mower? If you are looking for a master down plan that exudes luxury in a sought after community, look no further. This Town Home has all of the features that buyers want, which include a covered rear porch, fireplace, and gourmet kitchen. This end unit has lots of natural light with oversized picture windows in the family room. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. While preparing your favorite meal, your guests can be conversing with you at the extended kitchen island enjoying your delicious appetizers. It is the largest plan we offer and has been designed to maximize space where you need it the most. Best of all, it's priced to sell!
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $558,838
