 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $559,498

3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $559,498

Location, location location! Want walking distance to Lake Norman? Love shopping and dining at Birkdale Village? Ready to depart with your lawn mower? If you are looking for a master down plan that exudes luxury in a sought after community, look no further. This Town Home has all of the features that buyers want, which include a covered rear porch, fireplace, and gourmet kitchen. This end unit has lots of natural light with oversized picture windows in the family room. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. While preparing your favorite meal, your guests can be conversing with you at the extended kitchen island enjoying your delicious appetizers. It is the largest plan we offer and has been designed to maximize space where you need it the most. Best of all, it's priced to sell!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pine Lake Prep cruises to 7-0

Pine Lake Prep cruises to 7-0

MOORESVILLE — Pine Lake Prep’s quest for an undefeated regular season continued on Friday night with another dominant conference win, defeatin…