 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $589,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $589,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $589,000

Rare find. Newly renovated and updated single story, open concept bungalow in highly desirable lake access neighborhood in Cornelius. Enjoy a boat launch, day dock and lake access to beautiful Lake Norman. Brand new kitchen, all new stainless steel appliances, new deck overlooking a large treed lot with lots of privacy. Greate entertainment space and ideal for couples/young families or empty nesters. New master bedroom and bathroom with access to deck through french doors. Minutes away from parks and trails, a broad range of shopping options and access to major interstate (77).

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 3-9

  • Updated

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
Health and Fitness

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

  • Updated

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge Saturday though access remained blocked while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they described as an illegal occupation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics