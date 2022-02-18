3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $589,000

Rare find. Newly renovated and updated single story, open concept bungalow in highly desirable lake access neighborhood in Cornelius. Enjoy a boat launch, day dock and lake access to beautiful Lake Norman. Brand new kitchen, all new stainless steel appliances, new deck overlooking a large treed lot with lots of privacy. Greate entertainment space and ideal for couples/young families or empty nesters. New master bedroom and bathroom with access to deck through french doors. Minutes away from parks and trails, a broad range of shopping options and access to major interstate (77).