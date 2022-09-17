 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $591,534

Consider moving to a highly desirable location that features luxury Town Homes? Are you ready to sell your lawn mower and spend your weekends on the lake? You may want to consider this incredible three story plan that has been designed to meet your lifestlye. This home has a two car front entry garage, three bedrooms, three and half bathrooms, and an oversized bonus room on the third level. If you like to entertain, it features a large kitchen island and stacked perimeter cabinets that reach the ten foot ceilings. The master suite on the second level is exquisitely designed and brings in morning sun. Make an appointment to be the first to view this home while it is still available.

