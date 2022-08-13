You want luxury living in a new Town Home community that is walking distance to Lake Norman and Birkdale Village and still stay within your budget, this may be the home for you. This three story plan is the largest we offer and is loaded with options and upgrades. Picture yourself preparing your favorite meal in this gourmet kitchen complete with double stacked cabinets that go to the top of the ten foot ceilings, while being able to entertain your guests in this open floor plan. The second floor master suite can easily accommodate your king size bed and is complimented with a very impressive bathroom complete with a walk-in extended shower. Need more room, the third floor is an oversized bonus room that is multi-purpose and has a full bath with a shower. If your tired of maintaining the exterior of your property, we will do it for you!
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $595,739
