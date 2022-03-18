3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $600,000

Adorable 3+ BR home with many upgrades in lovely waterfront community with a DEEDED BOAT SLIP on Lake Norman. This light and open floor plan features a great room w/fireplace that flows into the dining area, a gorgeous primary suite with a free standing soaking tub, kitchen w/leathered granite counters, gas range, newer stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook, two additional bedrooms, renovated full bath plus a bonus room with closet and storage that is perfect as a 4th bedroom or office. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout! Mature landscaping provides privacy for yard and screened-in porch. Fully fenced back yard. Quiet cul de sac location w/easy walk to boat slip. Great Cornelius location, close to schools, parks, restaurants & shopping! Minutes to Jetton Park & Birkdale Village. Easy access to I-77! First Time Home Buyer, Empty Nester, Main Level Living