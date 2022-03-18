 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $600,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $600,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $600,000

Adorable 3+ BR home with many upgrades in lovely waterfront community with a DEEDED BOAT SLIP on Lake Norman. This light and open floor plan features a great room w/fireplace that flows into the dining area, a gorgeous primary suite with a free standing soaking tub, kitchen w/leathered granite counters, gas range, newer stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook, two additional bedrooms, renovated full bath plus a bonus room with closet and storage that is perfect as a 4th bedroom or office. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout! Mature landscaping provides privacy for yard and screened-in porch. Fully fenced back yard. Quiet cul de sac location w/easy walk to boat slip. Great Cornelius location, close to schools, parks, restaurants & shopping! Minutes to Jetton Park & Birkdale Village. Easy access to I-77! First Time Home Buyer, Empty Nester, Main Level Living

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics