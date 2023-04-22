Achieve the lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of with this luxurious new townhome in The Retreat at West Catawba! This home features an expertly curated selection of finishes and upgrades. The Owner’s Retreat provides an exquisite place to begin and end each day with a Super Shower in the en suite bathroom and paired walk-in closets. The gourmet kitchen is set on an angle with cabinets that go up to the 10-foot ceilings. This end unit home provides incredible picture windows that brings in natural light. The three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths are spread across all three levels of the home. The stately gas fireplace offers a great place to cozy up with a good book or gather around for winter storytelling.