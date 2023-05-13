Brand New! End Unit! This beautifully designed model repeat is the most sought after plan in our community. The features include a Gourmet Kitchen with an over-sized angle Island which is perfect for entertaining while preparing your favorite meals. This end unit provides plenty of natural sunlight from the elegant large picture windows throughout this home. The second floor of this home is designed around the Primary Suite. This exquisite layout redefines luxury living. You will be amazed at the amount of usable space offered in both the double walk-in closets and the main bathroom complete with a walk-in shower. On the third floor, there is an open loft at the top of the stairs along with a third bedroom and bath.