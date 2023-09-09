This exquisite Townhome has a buffer of mature trees in the common area behind it that provides a canopy of shade and privacy from the neighboring community. Located in an ideal location near Lake Norman, Birkdale, I-77 and the airport. Many upgrades have been added to this home which include Professional Frigidaire appliances, cabinets that go to the top of the 10' ceilings, all floors, tile, trim and railings. The Owners Retreat is breathtaking. Offering both his and hers walk-in closets and a 10' long walk-in shower. The third floor is ideal for guests or family members that provides privacy in their own private enclave. The over-sized picture windows in the family/dining room bring in lots of natural sunlight and the kitchen Island is set on an angle that is a rare find for a TownHome.
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $639,337
