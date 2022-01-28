 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $730,000

This beautiful GATED COMMUNITY is located on the shore of Lake Norman. Private beach, day dock, pool, clubhouse and tennis is a very short walk from the home. Home features primary bedroom on the main level with 2 additional bedrooms and office upstairs. Gas logs, 10' ceilings, crown moldings, granite. Open floorplan. Neutral paint. Home is in excellent condition. HOA includes water and sewer.

