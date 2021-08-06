3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $749,000

Waterfront End Unit 2 Story Townhome. One of the most awesome units ever to sell on Lake Norman. Reconstructed from Floor to Ceilings (Walls moved, Staircase replaced/re-aligned) w/ every aspect renovated & innovated; the Wow factor comes with every room & window. The new trex Deck is quite possibly the largest and closest to Lake Norman's shoreline in all Cornelius. 21 Windows, 2 Sliders, Transoms and soaring ceilings provides a unique Open feel not matched in any other floorplan. Master Bathroom renovation alone tops $35k w/ spa-like luxury. Classic 3/4" site finished Hardwoods, natural stone of Quartzite, Granite & Marble abound plus the WOW Factor views of the Lake & Marina upon entering. Tankless Water heater relocated to crawl so you can enjoy flat screen viewing outside from weather-tight storage . Situated just above the Lake Norman Shoreline; this Home brings new meaning to Waterfront Townhome. Kayaks under the deck 10 ft from beach. All 6 tv's and new appliances remain. Agents are Owners. For a private screening contact Barry Fulton 949-533-5537 barrylfulton@gmail.com.