Hard to find a Waterfront, Renovated home on Lake Norman at this price. Large kitchen with new appliances, brand new cabinets and granite counters tops. Polished Hard wood floors in the Family Room & Living Room, with tiled floors in Foyer and Kitchen Brand new paint and brand-new carpets. The primary Bedroom and the secondary bedroom have new French doors that open onto decks that overlooking the lake. All the bedroom are spacious. The bathrooms have new the cabinets and fixtures. The back yard has been regraded and an easy area to have picnics and the dock have been repaired for easy access to the lake. Deep Water all year long. The community is one of the oldest on Lake Norman and consists of just under 200 homes. The community features an Access Lot where homeowners can enjoy lake access. Here homeowners can launch their watercraft, enjoy an afternoon swimming at the dock, have a BBQ or family gathering or simply take in the sights of Lake Norman.
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $759,000
