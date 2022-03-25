3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $760,000

One of a kind, luxurious, 2 story waterfront villa / w expansive deep water panoramic sunset views! The vantage point for LKN Sunsets from both the upper and lower rear deck will take your breath away! Located steps away from the four season deep water and private boat dock, this LKN townhome offers everything a lake enthusiast desires!. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath has a bonus room that is currently being used as a 4th bedroom! Can easily be converted into H/AC garage. All new Paint (2022), Travertine inlaid marble in the foyer, hardwoods throughout, new HVAC (2020) w/ HEPA allergen filters, Newer 35 yr roof (2016), New insulation, new concrete HARDIE plank siding. Upgraded kitchen w/ solid maples cabinets, granite countertops, & travertine marble backsplash. Waterfront upper deck w/ glass railing show captivating lake views! Custom wrought iron and oak staircase leads to the 2nd floor, where the Primary suite & 2 more bedrooms reside. Exclusive community boat slips available!