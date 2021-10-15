DEEDED BOATSLIP! Lake Norman gated neighborhood with water access, picnic area, community beach, pool and tennis court. A perfect lifestyle for those who love lake fun and sunsets. Two story home offers covered side porch entry as approaching front door.The great room features pond views, tray ceiling, gas fireplace & built-ins. The main level owners suite has 2 closets, updated shower & soaking tub and water closet. Spacious kitchen with large island, sitting or breakfast area, formal dining, and flex space. 2 guest rooms on upper level with small loft space perfect for desk or workout space. 2 car garage with 3 driveway parking spaces, new roof in 2018, 2 AC units replaced in 2017, sealed crawl space, several Pella windows replaced in 2016. The outdoor patio faces the pond with lighted fountain and stone wall surrounds Weber gas grill for entertaining. Boat slip is located a few steps down Sedona in deep water & protected side of the dock (slip #9) SHOWINGS START OCTOBER 15
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $765,000
