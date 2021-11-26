 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $799,000

Luxurious 2 story waterfront villa w/ breathtaking views & Sunsets! This home offers the best location in the community! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Villa w/ a bonus room has over 2000 sq ft! Completely remodeled w/ beautiful finishes! Travertine inlaid marble in the foyer, hardwoods throughout, new HVAC (2020) w/ HEPA allergen filters, Newer 35 yr roof (2016), New insulation, new concrete HARDIE plank siding. New kitchen w/ solid maples cabinets, granite countertops, & travertine marble backsplash. Spacious living room w/ stone wall fireplace. Waterfront upper deck w/ glass railing show captivating lake views. Pre approved to enclose the 2 porches, off the master bedroom & the living/dining room into a 4 season heated/air conditioned space will covey w/ sale. Private entrance w/ natural Indian Teak stone. Custom wrought iron and oak staircase leads to 2nd floor! Primary & 2 more bedrooms on 2nd floor. Exclusive community boat slips available! Don't miss this one of a kind unit!

