3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $850,000

Incredible Panoramic sunset views of Lake Norman from this ranch with full finished basement. The main level features high ceilings and an open kitchen/great room plan with wood burning fireplace. Step onto the big screened porch and enjoy the beautiful views of Lake Norman. Downstairs in the basement there is a full second kitchen and great room with gas log fireplace. There is also another room on this level which could be used as a den or office. Basement level could be used as second living quarters as there is a full bath and kitchen. The floating dock has been replaced within the last 2 years, but the stationary top part has only had a few boards replaced and needs some work. Community has low optional HOA dues which gives access to the community boat launch. This location is phenomenal and close to Charlotte and surrounding towns. Don't miss this chance to live on beautiful Lake Norman. Professional Photos scheduled for 10/01/21. Please call or text Candy at 704-451-2370 or Nancy at 704-957-3990 for your personal, private tour of this exceptional home.