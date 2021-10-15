Like-new condition! This home comes with too many upgrades to list! Kitchen boasts top of the line appliances including a Bertazzoni range, and an 8' island with a built-ins. Separate wet bar area with wine cooler. Plantation shutters are on all the windows. Amazing owner's suite comes with marble counter tops in the bathroom and an unbelievable walk-in shower! Nice size laundry room with tons of storage. A very special feature of this lovely home is the large sunroom with the ability to be inside living or outside living by merely sliding away two glass walls!! There is a guest bedroom with bath downstairs and a bedroom and bath upstairs plus a bonus room. Outside, the patio is gas grill and hot tub ready. Take a look - you won't be disappointed!
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $875,000
