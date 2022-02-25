 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $895,000

The Peninsula welcomes you to luxury living steps from the water. This beautifully maintained and updated brick home will not disappoint. Spacious living areas with vaulted ceilings to give you the feeling of comfort. Kitchen will bring out the chef in you including gas range and oven. The 3 seasons screened in porch will be just the place to enjoy your morning coffee. Primary bedroom featuring large walk in closet with custom built ins and retreat yourself in the modestly updated bathroom. Upstairs you will find two more very accommodating bedrooms and bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Moments from the Peninsula golf club & Yacht club. A MUST SEE!

