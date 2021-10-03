Incredible Panoramic sunset views of Lake Norman from this ranch with full finished basement. The main level features high ceilings and an open kitchen/great room plan with wood burning fireplace. Step onto the big screened porch and enjoy the beautiful views of Lake Norman. Downstairs in the basement there is a full second kitchen and great room with gas log fireplace. There is also another room on this level which could be used as a den or office. Basement level could be used as second living quarters as there is a full bath and kitchen. The floating dock has been replaced within the last 2 years, but the stationary top part has only had a few boards replaced and needs some work. Community has low optional HOA dues which gives access to the community boat launch. This location is phenomenal and close to Charlotte and surrounding towns. Don't miss this chance to live on beautiful Lake Norman. Professional Photos scheduled for 10/01/21. Please call or text Candy at 704-451-2370 or Nancy at 704-957-3990 for your personal, private tour of this exceptional home.
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $975,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. …
- Updated
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the garden center of Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville.
- Updated
A man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Mooresville Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard on Sunday morning was arrested in Forsyth Co…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
A 27-year-old man was shot in the back in the parking lot of Walmart, 169 Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville, on Sunday.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 22-29. …
- Updated
Looking for your next great pizza obsession in North Carolina? It’s at Alino Pizzeria, according to a news story from Delish.com, a food site …
- Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools hopes to make its redistricting process more transparent by sharing two options with the public ahead of Monday’s hearing on the subject.
Making great progress: Dual immersion program preparing Mooresville students for multi-global society
On a rainy Tuesday morning, Tamara Bravo’s kindergarten class at Park View Elementary School sat in a semi-circle on a colorful rug gathered a…
- Updated
A 15-year-old Lake Norman High School student will face a felony charge of communicating a false report of mass violence on educational proper…