Unique opportunity, custom designed home in one of Davidson's prestigious neighborhoods, Magnolia Mews. At the intersection of Magnolia St and Beaty St, this 7,064 sq ft home is located on 1/3 acre private wooded lot with mature landscaping. The private rear yard features winding rustic brick paths and gated access to a landscaped wet detention pond. The private gated and fenced side yard gives access to a screen porch, the double garage and entry to 2nd Floor stair. The plan takes full advantage of the lot with a "Cape Cod" transitional brick elevation, large porch and dormers. The main entry with etched glass side & transom lights opens up to a foyer leading to the Study, Living, Dining Room, central open Kitchen and Sunroom. The Living Room features a Heatilator see through fireplace to the Sunroom and, together with the light-filled Breakfast Room, are the focal point of this charming plan. A 3 bedroom wing includes a main suite with Jacuzzi and shared full bath and laundry.
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,195,000
