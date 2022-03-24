3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,650

Beautiful home located in highly desirable Davidson location. Lawn care included! ALL HOAs Fees paid by homeowner, not tenant. Great open floor plan with kitchen, living room and dining area seamlessly flowing together. Kitchen has great counter space and appliances. New washer and dryer included. Upstairs has three bedrooms the master and two other bedrooms. Master has its own bathroom while there is a secondary bathroom as well. Large back yard with beautiful views. This truly is a must see right away home. No Cats.

