 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,700

3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,700

3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,700

Beautiful home located in highly desirable Davidson location. Lawn care included! ALL HOAs Fees paid by homeowner, not tenant. Great open floor plan with kitchen, living room and dining area seamlessly flowing together. Kitchen has great counter space and appliances. New washer and dryer included. Upstairs has three bedrooms the master and two other bedrooms. Master has its own bathroom while there is a secondary bathroom as well. Large back yard with beautiful views. This truly is a must see right away home. No Cats.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics