3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $259,900

Great Location!!! Centrally located to Mooresville, Davidson, Charlotte, Huntersville this charming 3 bedroom 1 and a half bath home is ideal for anyone looking for a fabulous location. Extremely well maintained home has a flat yard with above ground pool that conveys as well as it's already fenced in for pets or children. Definitely a must see!

