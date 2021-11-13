Pristine townhome in HOT Davidson location! Bright and open floor plan flows from one room to the next with endless sunshine! Huge kitchen island w/ granite and ample cabinet space. 3 bedrooms + loft! Owners installed custom shelving in the office, the living room and custom pantry. Detached one car garage. Community features: Clubhouse w/ Pool, walking trails and close to everything!
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $350,000
