3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $375,000

2019 built beautiful townhome in desirable Davidson with highly sought after schools. Open floorplan, quartz countertops & island; stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom w/ensuite bath & walk-in closet on main; half bath and laundry in hallway. Upstairs has primary bedroom, ensuite bath, two large walk in closets. Large recreation room can also serve as an office. Additional bedroom and another full bath. Detached one car garage. Property also enjoys a community clubhouse w/pool; walking trails for people & pets.

