MULTIPLE OFFERS! SELLER ARE CALLING FOR HIGHEST AND BEST BY 10/3 AT 6PM. ALL OFFERS WILL BE REVIEWED AND RESPONDED TO ON 10/4. WELCOME HOME to this MOVE-IN READY HEAVLIY UPGRADED one-story full brick ranch situated on private, quiet, level, acre lot in the desirable quaint River Ridge neighborhood! This bright home features new flooring throughout. Luxurious, high-end ¾” acacia hardwood floors in the main living areas, LVP in the master bedroom and new carpets in secondary bedrooms. Newly remodeled, gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream with quartz counters, farm sink, touch faucet, soft close cabinets, under cabinet lighting, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel hood & appliances. Covered front porch, mature landscaping, oversized deck overlooking private, serene yard. Brand new roof (2021), water softener (2019), newer water heater (2018). Septic system pumped June 2021. Oversized garage w/ built-in cabinets! Low Cabarrus County taxes. Convenient to I-77, I-85, Lake Norman, historic downtown Davidson, greenway trails and more. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oCCg5tTm2jr&mls=1
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $425,000
