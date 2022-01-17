Lovely townhome in highly desirable St. Alban's Square neighborhood of Davidson. Less than 1 mile from downtown Davidson, this home is located on quiet, tree-lined Twain Avenue. Features 3 BRs & 2.5 Baths w/ the primary suite on main level. Front entrance has a covered stoop w/ a one-step entry. Large foyer enters into living room w/ a bay window & new gas fireplace. New neutral interior paint in 2020. New HVAC in 2019. Hardwoods, tile and carpet. Great natural light. Enclosed slate patio has a gas grill hookup & gate to byway in rear. Two car garage backs up to wooded natural area w/ easy ingress/ egress. Updated Kitchen with all new ss appliances, including Bosch induction cooktop. Upstairs has 2 BRs, full bath, & large landing area. 250 sqft walk-in storage. Home is in excellent condition. Roof replaced in 2019. Great community, walkable streets w/ many outdoor attractions. Less than one mile to Main St in Davidson. Don't miss as there has been little townhome inventory in 2021!
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $450,000
